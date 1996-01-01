Consider a theoretical crystal in a shape of a cube with a 0.70 mm edge length and density of 9.21 g/cm3. The spacing between energy levels may be approximated by dividing the range of energies by the number of atoms in the crystal assuming that the spacing between levels is equal. If the range of energy levels of the crystal is 2.5x10-17 J and the molar mass is 53.69 g/mol, calculate the average spacing in J between energy levels.