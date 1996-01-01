Consider the reaction below:

A + C → AC

The reaction is first-order in A and first-order in C.

Two mechanisms are proposed for the reaction:

Mechanism 1 (single-step):

A + C → AC

Mechanism 2:

B + C ↔ BC fast

A + BC → AC + B slow

Are both mechanisms valid? If yes, what experimental data would you need to identify to favor mechanism 2?