Two metal ions are present in a solution. The solution is treated with 6 M HCl; no precipitate forms. The solution becomes acidic due to the HCl treatment. H 2 S is bubbled through the solution, and precipitation occurs. The solution is filtered to remove the precipitate, and its pH is adjusted to 8. H 2 S is bubbled through the solution once more but there is no precipitate this time. Then, the solution is treated with (NH 4 ) 2 HPO 4 , and precipitation also occurs. Which pair of metal ions is present in the solution: Cd2+ and Al3+, Co2+ and Ba2+, Ag+ and As3+, Cu2+ and Ca2+?