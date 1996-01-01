- 1. Intro to General Chemistry(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms & Elements(0)
- The Atom(0)
- Subatomic Particles(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions(0)
- Atomic Mass(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases(0)
- Periodic Table: Charges(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- Mole Concept(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Law of Multiple Proportions(0)
- Millikan Oil Drop Experiment(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 3. Chemical Reactions(0)
- Empirical Formula(0)
- Molecular Formula(0)
- Combustion Analysis(0)
- Combustion Apparatus(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Molecular Compounds(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations(0)
- Stoichiometry(0)
- Limiting Reagent(0)
- Percent Yield(0)
- Mass Percent(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- 4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- 5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Electrolytes(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Activity Series(0)
- 7. Gases(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Mole Fraction of Gases(0)
- Partial Pressure(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Density(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Effusion(0)
- Root Mean Square Speed(0)
- Kinetic Energy of Gases(0)
- Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution(0)
- Velocity Distributions(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- Van der Waals Equation(0)
- 8. Thermochemistry(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- Kinetic & Potential Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Internal Energy(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Constant-Pressure Calorimetry(0)
- Constant-Volume Calorimetry(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Formation Equations(0)
- Enthalpy of Formation(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- 9. Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency(0)
- Speed of Light(0)
- The Energy of Light(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum(0)
- Photoelectric Effect(0)
- De Broglie Wavelength(0)
- Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle(0)
- Bohr Model(0)
- Emission Spectrum(0)
- Bohr Equation(0)
- Introduction to Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Nodes(0)
- 10. Periodic Properties of the Elements(0)
- The Electron Configuration(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configurations: Exceptions(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Ions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy(0)
- Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electronegativity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge(0)
- Periodic Trend: Cumulative(0)
- 11. Bonding & Molecular Structure(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols(0)
- Chemical Bonds(0)
- Dipole Moment(0)
- Octet Rule(0)
- Formal Charge(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Acids(0)
- Resonance Structures(0)
- Average Bond Order(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Coulomb's Law(0)
- Lattice Energy(0)
- Born Haber Cycle(0)
- 12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory(0)
- 13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molecular Polarity(0)
- Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Clausius-Clapeyron Equation(0)
- Phase Diagrams(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids(0)
- Crystalline Solids(0)
- Simple Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- 14. Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molality(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Mole Fraction of Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Types of Aqueous Solutions(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)(0)
- 15. Chemical Kinetics(0)
- 16. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 17. Acid and Base Equilibrium(0)
- Acids Introduction(0)
- Bases Introduction(0)
- Binary Acids(0)
- Oxyacids(0)
- Bases(0)
- Amphoteric Species(0)
- Arrhenius Acids and Bases(0)
- Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases(0)
- Lewis Acids and Bases(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Ionic Salts(0)
- pH of Weak Acids(0)
- pH of Weak Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- 18. Aqueous Equilibrium(0)
- Intro to Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves(0)
- Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Acid-Base Indicators(0)
- Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid(0)
- Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers(0)
- Solubility Product Constant: Ksp(0)
- Ksp: Common Ion Effect(0)
- Precipitation: Ksp vs Q(0)
- Selective Precipitation(0)
- Complex Ions: Formation Constant(0)
- 19. Chemical Thermodynamics(0)
- 20. Electrochemistry(0)
- 21. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- Intro to Radioactivity(0)
- Alpha Decay(0)
- Beta Decay(0)
- Gamma Emission(0)
- Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Neutron to Proton Ratio(0)
- Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission(0)
- Band of Stability: Beta Decay(0)
- Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Band of Stability: Overview(0)
- Measuring Radioactivity(0)
- Rate of Radioactive Decay(0)
- Radioactive Half-Life(0)
- Mass Defect(0)
- Nuclear Binding Energy(0)
- 22. Organic Chemistry(0)
- Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- Structural Formula(0)
- Condensed Formula(0)
- Skeletal Formula(0)
- Spatial Orientation of Bonds(0)
- Intro to Hydrocarbons(0)
- Isomers(0)
- Chirality(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- Naming Alkanes(0)
- The Alkyl Groups(0)
- Naming Alkanes with Substituents(0)
- Naming Cyclic Alkanes(0)
- Naming Other Substituents(0)
- Naming Alcohols(0)
- Naming Alkenes(0)
- Naming Alkynes(0)
- Naming Ketones(0)
- Naming Aldehydes(0)
- Naming Carboxylic Acids(0)
- Naming Esters(0)
- Naming Ethers(0)
- Naming Amines(0)
- Naming Benzene(0)
- Alkane Reactions(0)
- Intro to Addition Reactions(0)
- Halogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrohalogenation Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions(0)
- Intro to Redox Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions(0)
- Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions(0)
- Ester Reactions: Esterification(0)
- Ester Reactions: Saponification(0)
- Carboxylic Acid Reactions(0)
- Amine Reactions(0)
- Amide Formation(0)
- Benzene Reactions(0)
- 23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals(0)
- Main Group Elements: Bonding Types(0)
- Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points(0)
- Main Group Elements: Density(0)
- Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends(0)
- The Electron Configuration Review(0)
- Periodic Table Charges Review(0)
- Hydrogen Isotopes(0)
- Hydrogen Compounds(0)
- Production of Hydrogen(0)
- Group 1A and 2A Reactions(0)
- Boron Family Reactions(0)
- Boron Family: Borane(0)
- Borane Reactions(0)
- Nitrogen Family Reactions(0)
- Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides(0)
- Oxide Reactions(0)
- Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions(0)
- Noble Gas Compounds(0)
- 24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds(0)
- Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- Ligands(0)
- Complex Ions(0)
- Coordination Complexes(0)
- Classification of Ligands(0)
- Coordination Numbers & Geometry(0)
- Naming Coordination Compounds(0)
- Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds(0)
- Isomerism in Coordination Complexes(0)
- Orientations of D Orbitals(0)
- Intro to Crystal Field Theory(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory Summary(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions(0)
- Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes(0)
Molecular Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Molecular Equations Practice Problems
Complete the given precipitation reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction): Silver nitrate and sodium sulfide
Balance the subsequent molecular equation.
Provide a balanced molecular equation for the precipitation reaction (if it occurs) when the following two solutions are mixed together: Lead acetate and ammonium sulfate. Write "NO REACTION" if no reaction takes place.
Hydrobromic acid reacts with lithium hydroxide in a neutralization reaction. The image below shows a beaker containing hydrobromic acid solution and four beakers containing different lithium hydroxide solutions. Which LiOH solution will completely neutralize the HBr solution? Start by writing a balanced molecular equation for the acid-base reaction.
Predict the products of the following acid-base reaction and write a balanced chemical equation.
HNO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) →
Identify which of the following ions (Ag+, Sr2+, and Zn2+) are present in the solution given the following data:
1. The addition of sodium chloride to the solution results in a precipitate. The precipitate is filtered off.
2. The addition of potassium sulfate does not result in any precipitate.
3. The addition of sodium carbonate to the solution results in a precipitate.
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction): Al2(SO4)3(aq) + NH4OH(aq) →
Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction): reaction of aqueous potassium chloride with barium hydroxide.
Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction). Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Pb(NO3)2(aq) + NaBr(aq) →
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction). Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Ca(NO3)2(aq) + ZnCl2(aq) →
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction). Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Ca(OH)2(aq) + NaBr(aq) →
Select a reagent that would be used to separate the two cations from a solution of silver nitrate and rubidium permanganate.
a) LiClO4
b) KNO3
c) Sr(NO3)2
d) K2SO4
Three aqueous solutions were mixed together to form another solution that contains 0.3 mol Na2S, 0.3 mol CaCl2 and 0.6 mol Pb(CH3COO)2. What are the solids (if any) that will precipitate?
Write a molecular equation for the following precipitation reactions. If no precipitate forms, write NO REACTION.
1. aluminum sulfate and sodium phosphate
2. chromium (III) nitrate and strontium iodide
3. copper (II) nitrate and lithium phosphate
Identify a pair of compounds that would form a precipitate when reacted together.
a) LiClO4(aq) and (NH4)2S (aq)
b) KI (aq) and Pb(NO3)2 (aq)
c) NaNO3 (aq) and Pb(CH3CO2)2 (aq)
d) Ni(NO3)2 (aq) and CaCl2 (aq)
The empirical formula for potassium oxide is K2O. Write a balanced chemical equation for this reaction and explain why there are 4 K ions in the balanced equation.
Identify salt produced by each of the following acid-base reactions.
1. Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HNO3 (aq) →
2. HCl (aq) + Sr(OH)2 (aq) →
3. HClO4 (aq) + Cr(OH)3 (aq) →
Complete and balance the following neutralization reactions, make sure to include phases:
1. Ba(OH)2 (aq) + H2SO4 (aq) →
2. KOH (aq) + HClO4 (aq) →
A sample solution may contain any of the following ions: Ba2+, Pb2+, Fe2+
Which ion(s) is/are present in the sample solution?
1. No precipitate formed when KCl was added to the sample solution.
2. No precipitate formed when K2SO4 (aq) was added to sample solution.
3. A precipitate formed when Na2S was added to sample solution.
Identify the products of a double displacement reaction between calcium nitrate and potassium sulfide.
a) CaS and KNO2
b) CaSO3 and KNO3
c) CaSO3 and KNO3
d) CaS and KNO3
e) K2SO3, CaS and H2O
f) None of the above
Aqueous solutions with equal volumes and equal molarity of KOH and ZnCl2 were reacted. Identify the precipitate that was formed.
Write the balanced equation for the formation of a solid when aqueous iron(III) chloride reacts with aqueous potassium hydroxide in a double displacement reaction. The solid formed is also the substance used in aquarium water treatment.
Show the balanced equation for the dry oxidation of silicon wafers which involves the reaction of solid silicon with pure oxygen.
An unknown solution was suspected to contain Sr2+, Pb2+, and Cd2+ ions. The presence of the ions was qualitatively tested by the precipitation reactions listed below. When lithium bromide was added to the solution, no precipitate formed. When lithium sulfate was added to the solution, a precipitate formed. When lithium phosphate was added to the solution after the precipitate had been removed, no precipitate formed. What ions were in the initial solution?
An unknown solution was suspected to contain Sr2+, Cu+, and Ni2+ ions. The presence of the ions was qualitatively tested by the precipitation reactions listed below. When lithium bromide was added to the solution, a precipitate formed. When lithium sulfate was added to the solution after the precipitate had been removed, no precipitate formed. When lithium phosphate was added to the remaining solution, a precipitate formed. What are the net ionic equations of the reactions that resulted in precipitate formation?
Provide the balanced complete equation for the acid-base reaction: HC3H3O3(aq) + Sr(OH)2(aq) →
Complete and balance the following equation: CaCO3(aq) + Cs2SO4(aq) →
Write "No reaction" if no reaction occurs.
What reagent can be used to separate the cations Na+ and Ag+? Provide the net ionic equation for the reaction.