provide the systematic name for the following ion. So we have F. E three plus. If you look at F. E. On your periodic table, you'll see that it's called iron. Iron is one of the elements that possesses multiple charges, and because of that requires a roman numeral. Here, it's three plus. So the name of this ion would be Iron three ion. So here that would be, the answer is option Deep A, B and C. Just wouldn't work.

