Naming Monoatomic Cations Concept 2

So the common name of cat ions requires an older naming method and we use this older naming method for cat ions that possess multiple charges. So here we won't be using roman numerals will be using an older system for naming these particular types of cat ions not realized under this system, the lesser charge of the cat ion uses the subjects or ending of close, whereas the greater charge uses the suffix of IQ. So how exactly do we approach this? So here we have metal cat ion suffixes. So we have element name, ion symbol, systematic name and then we have our common name. All right, so we're going to say here that chromium exist as either cr two plus or CR three plus. The systematic name is what we've learned earlier because they possess multiple charges. We can use roman numerals under the systematic name. This one will be chromium too because it's two plus and this would be chromium three ion. Now under the common naming system, we're going to say that this plus two is the lesser charge and because it's the lesser charges uses the ending close. So this would be christmas ion three plus is the higher or greater charge of this particular ion. So use the ending IQ. So this would be chronic ion copper can be plus one or plus two. So we're gonna stay here. This is copper one and this is copper to ion here would be cooper as ion and this would be kubrick. Ion, iron can be two plus or three plus. So this would be iron too And this would be Iron three. Now you might be noticing that hey, it's iron here but it's for here, it was copper here but it's coop breasts and kubrick there. That's because the common name is also tied to latin names for some of these elements. Realized that copper here uses the symbol See you? Iron uses F. E. That's because these elements symbols are based on their latin root names and the common name highlights this fact. All right, so iron two plus is the lesser charge. So this is ferrous ion. three plus is the higher charge. So this is ferric ion. Alright, Mercury is a little bit weird. Mercury can exist as a pair and together two plus. That means each one is actually plus one. So this would be iron. This would be mercury one ion and this would be mercury to ion. This would translate to more curious ion and mark uric ion. Then finally we have tin which is S. N. Again sn here doesn't match the name tin. That's because S. N. Is based on the latin name for it. So 10 can be two plus or four plus. So this would be I. on. This will be 10, 2 and 10 4, which would translate to status ion and stanic ion. So just remember we use this common naming method for cat ions with multiple charges. The lower charge uses the ending of close. The higher charge uses the ending of IQ.

