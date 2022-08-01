pH of Strong Acids & Bases Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at the connection between Ph and P. O. H and how they relate to strong acids and strong bases. So remember, we've talked about this before. We're gonna say that strong acids and strong bases are considered to be strong electrolytes. Remember strong electrolytes, Completely ionized. That means they break up 100%. You may even hear that these strong acids and bases air called highly electrolytic. That also means they break up completely highly electro politic. So if we take a look here, we have HCL in N a o h. Remember, from the rules we've learned, we know HCL is a strong binary acid, and we know n a O. H is a strong base because we have a group one ai on and a positive connected to O. H minus. So what happens here? We have a single arrow going forward because they break up 100% to give us thes ions. We'd say that the product side is highly favored and just realize if we have a strong acid or a strong base, I've said it before. We don't have to use a nice chart in order to find pH or P O. H. So if you have a strong acid, take the negative log to find pH. If you have a strong base, take the negative log to find P O. H. So let's take a look. At example, one.

