14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Problem 14.71
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
'Designer vinegars' have become very popular over the past decade. Vinegars made from champagne, merlot, and other wines are but a few of these. All wines contain ethanol, and these vinegars are simply wines containing microorganisms that have caused oxidation of the ethanol present. If vinegar is simply ethanol that has been oxidized, what is the structure of the acid formed?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice