14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Problem 14.49
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What alcohols would you oxidize to obtain the following carbonyl compounds?
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
