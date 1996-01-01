14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Problem 14.45
Textbook Question
Which of the following alcohols can undergo oxidation? Draw the line structure of the product expected for those that can. Assume an excess of oxidizing agent is present.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
