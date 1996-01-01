16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
Problem 62
Procaine, a local anesthetic whose hydrochloride is Novocain, has the following structure. Identify the functional groups present, and show the structures of the alcohol and carboxylic acids you would use to prepare procaine. <IMAGE> Procaine
