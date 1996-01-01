16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
Problem 64
Lactones are cyclic esters in which the carboxylic acid part and the alcohol part are connected to form a ring. One of the most notorious lactones is gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), whose hydrolysis product is the “date-rape” drug GHB. Draw the structure of GHB. <IMAGE> GBL
5
