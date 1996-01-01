16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
Problem 39b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Suppose you have a sample of benzoic acid dissolved in water.
b. Now assume that aqueous NaOH is added to the benzoic acid solution until pH 12 is reached. Draw the structure of the major organic species present.
