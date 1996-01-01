16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
Problem 69
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A simple polyamide can be made from ethylenediamine and oxalic acid (Table 17.1). Draw the polymer formed when three units of ethylenediamine reacts with two units of oxalic acid.
<IMAGE> Ehtylenediamine
