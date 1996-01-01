16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
Problem 39c
Suppose you have a sample of benzoic acid dissolved in water.
c. Finally, assume that aqueous HCl is added to the solution from (b) until pH 2 is reached. Draw the structure of the major organic species present.
