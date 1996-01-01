14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Problem 12.29d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the aldehyde or ketone formed when each of the following alcohols is oxidized [O] (if no reaction, write none):
d. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice