Ionic Salts (Simplified) Example 1

Hey, guys, in this new video, we're gonna put to practice some of the concepts we learned about salts when it comes toe acid base neutralization. So let's take a look at this first example we're gonna say here, determine if each of the following compounds will create an acidic, basic or neutral solution, so we're gonna have to break them up into their ions. We're gonna take a look at the positive ion and see if it's acidic or neutral, and they're gonna take a look at the negative ion and see if it's basic or neutral. So for the first one, we're gonna say it's n a o C E o. Now, remember, this is easy to break up. The metal always breaks off by itself, and we know that a is plus one because it's in Group One A. And then our negative ion would be OSI all negative. Remember, if we take a look at the positive ion en is a main group metal main group metals have to be plus three or higher to be acidic because this is only plus one, it fails to meet the requirement, so it's neutral. Now let's take a look at the negative ion. Now for this negative ion, we're gonna have to add an H plus to it. So we get Hochul every time you add in h two it, you're gonna create an acid. This one has an oxygen in it. So we just created an oxy acid. Do the math. If you do one oxygen minus one Hydrogen, you have nothing left. So this would be a week. Oxy acid, Remember? What does the rules say? It says if you create a weak acid, then your negative ion will be basic. And since we just created a week oxy acid, that means that this negative ion is basic. So we have a neutral ion. We have a basic ion neutral means we can ignore it. That means it doesn't affect the solution at all. So we're gonna look at the basic ion. The basic ion will make our solution basic. It's a simple as that. So if you have a neutral on the basic, it gives you basic. If you have a neutral and acidic, it gives you acidic. If you have neutral and neutral, you're gonna be neutral Overall And then in some rare cases, we can have. Ah, Citic and basic. We'll take a look on. How exactly do we approach that later on down this page?

