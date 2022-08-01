Ionic Salts (Simplified) Concept 2

Now, if we go to the next one, we're gonna say if your main group metal has a charge of plus three or higher, then it's going to be acidic. If it doesn't meet that minimum requirement of plus three, it's going to be neutral. So if we have silver on the aluminum acetate, remember, we're only focused on the medals right now. We'll learn about what do we do with the negative ions in a few minutes. So we have aluminum acetate here, and then we have barium oxide. So remember this will break up into a little three positive on. We know what's three positive, because aluminum is in Group three A. And don't worry about a state. For now, we'll talk about how we look at that in a few minutes. So aluminum's a man group metal. It meets the minimum requirement of plus three. So it's going to be acidic. Barium oxide, barium and group to a. So it's plus two oxide is in Group six A. So it's minus two. This right here is the main group metal, but it doesn't meet the minimum requirement of plus three, and because of that, it will be neutral won't be acidic. So remember transition metals, the ones in the pit have to be plus two or higher, but main group metals have to be plus three or higher. If they meet the requirements, then they're acidic. If they don't meet those requirements, then they're going to be neutral.

Hide transcripts