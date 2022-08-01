Ionic Salts (Simplified) Example 2

So for the next one, we have P B C. L four. So we have to break this up into its ions. Okay? So just realize here you see this little four that came from the lead. So it's led four positive plus chloride ion, which is CR minus. Are you going to say now is this is a main group metal because it's in Group four A. And it's plus four man group metals have to be plus three or higher to be acidic. This one is definitely within the requirement. So it's gonna be acidic. This c O minus at NH positive to it. You create an acid since it doesn't have any oxygen's, it's a binary acid. And remember, HCL is one of the three strong binary acids, and we're gonna say here if you create a strong acid thin, the negative ion has to be neutral because it goes against the rule that we talked about so this year would be neutral so we can ignore it. So we said earlier, if you have an acidic and a neutral, you're acidic overall, so this is the approach you have to take with each of these, so I want you to take a look at practice one for this one. You need to do the same thing. You need to break those two compounds into their ionic forms, then use the rules that we've gone over. Once you do that, you can figure out if they're acidic, basic or neutral. Good luck on this. First one, guys.

Hide transcripts