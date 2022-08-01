Ionic Salts (Simplified) Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this brand new video, we're gonna take a look at salts. So what we should realize here is whenever we have an acid or base neutralizing one another, we're gonna usually form water as well as a second product. We call this second product assault, and let's think of a simple, basic type of acid based reaction. Let's think of hydrochloric acid, a very common strong acid, and it reacts with sodium hydroxide. N a O. H. Now remember our products you are going to be remember HCL is made up of h positive and cl negative. N a O. H is made up of any positive and O h minus. Opposites attract this positive in this negative are now attracted together. Whenever you have an H positive and O H minus, combining you form water. Now the N a positive and seal minus will be attracted to one another and they give us an A C l. We're gonna say n hcl is our salt. It's basically the ionic product that results from the neutralization between an acid and a base. Now we're going to say that this salt here, which is made up of any positive and seal minus. This salt could make our solution acidic, basic or neutral, depending on the rules that we're going to see in a few seconds from these two ions. That's the whole purpose of this section. So remember, we're gonna have to learn that salts are just ionic compounds. They're made up of a positive ion called a cat ion and a negative ion called an anti on. Now, based on certain properties, these ions could be acidic, basic or neutral. So let's take a look at it. We're gonna say here, if we're taking a look at our cat ions, we're gonna break down our cat ions into basically three categories. We have our transition metals. We have our main group metals, and then we have our positive amines. Remember, on your periodic table, the transition metals are the ones that are found within the pit. And remember, our main group metals are just group one A two a three a and four a medals, and then our positive amines, remember, Inamine is a compound that has nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen. So let's look over the first section. The rule says, if your transition. Metal has a charge off, plus two or higher. It's going to be acidic. We're gonna say if the charges less than plus two, then it's going to be neutral. So let's think of an example here. Let's say we have zinc chloride and then we have silver bromide. Now remember, zinc is always plus two. So when this thing breaks up into its ions, these are the ions were going toe create. Now zinc is a transition metal. It meets the requirement. It meets the minimum of a of A plus to charge. And because of that meets the minimum minimum of a plus to charge. It's going to be acidic now. Silver bromide. When it breaks up, it's gonna break up into a G plus. Plus B are negative now. Technically, if you remember, your side ability rules. Silver bromide is insoluble. Shouldn't break up. But we're just saying, theoretically, if it did break up here, it's a transition metal. It doesn't meet the requirement. It has to be plus two or higher. This is only plus one. So instead of being acidic, it would be neutral. All right, So for each of these rules that we're gonna go over. If they meet the requirements of them, they could be acidic or basic. If they don't meet that requirement, that means they're automatically going to be neutral.

Hide transcripts