Ionic Salts (Simplified) Concept 4

now. Finally, we talked about the and ions. Well, the positive ions. I mean, now we're gonna talk about the and ions and negative ions, and this one's a little bit trickier. And it requires you guys to remember the rules that you learned in terms off. What's a weak or strong acid? So the rules that I taught you guys are still in play. So here, we're gonna say, if you have a negative ion than at an H plus to it, if you create an acid, then your negative ion is basic. So let's take a look and figure out a good example of this. Let's say we have B R O negative, and we have b are negative to negative ions. So to both of them were gonna add an H plus. Now, remember, if you add an H plus to it, you're going to create an acid. You just have to ask yourself what type of acid in my creating first, remember we said this earlier. There are two types of acids. There are binary acids, which have no oxygen, and then there oxy acids or Oxo acids, which do have oxygen. The first one h B. R O has hydrogen, a non metal and oxygen. It's an oxy acid. All we have to do now is use the rules that we know we take the number of oxygen's, which is one and we subtracted by the number of hydrogen, which is also one. You need a minimum of two oxygen's left to be strong. Here you have nothing left. So we classify this oxy acid as a week oxy acid. And we just said if you create a weak acid, then your negative ion will be basic. So since we have a weak oxy acid here, this negative ion is basic. Now let's look at the other one. Hbr HBR has hydrogen connected to an electoral negative element br and it has no oxygen. So this is a binary acid. And we said earlier that there are only three types of binary assets that are strong. The three strong binary acids are hcl, hbr h I, and look, we have hbr here, so this would be a strong binary acid. And remember, we just said you have to create a weak acid so that your negative island is basic here. We just created a strong acid. So that means that this negative on would actually be neutral because it fails to meet the requirement. Basics are basic. Ions are a little bit more difficult because we have to add an H plus to it and see what kind of acid we create. Because this all goes into the theory off. If you have a weak species than its conjugal will be stronger than it. It won't be strong at the end of the day, but it'll be stronger than where it came from. So because we start from a week oxy acid here, that means that its conjugate base would be more basic. Could be a stronger base. That's why B r O minus is basic. Here we have a strong acid, so that means that its conjugate base would be extremely weak. Because, remember, whatever you are, you're opposites gonna be very, very different from you. So because we have a strong binary acid, strong acid that you create a week base weak acid means you create a stronger base. The base will be stronger. It will still be relatively weak compared to other strong bases, but it will still be stronger than the acid it came from. Okay, so just keep applying this rule focus more on the anti on because it's a little bit more difficult. Like I said, you have to add an H plus and then follow the rules that we learned about when it comes to identifying acids and bases, as long as you can remember that you'll be able to answer these types of questions.

