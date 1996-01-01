13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers
Problem 13.4
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following substances exist as can cis–trans isomers? Draw both isomers for those that do.
a. 2,3-Dimethyl-2-pentene (condensed structures only)
b. 2-Methyl-2-hexene (both condensed and line structures)
c. 2-Hexene (line structures only)
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Isomers Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice