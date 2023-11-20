Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties like boiling points. Stronger intermolecular forces typically lead to higher boiling points. In the case of 1-butanol and butanal, the presence of hydrogen bonding in 1-butanol, due to its hydroxyl (-OH) group, contributes to stronger intermolecular attractions compared to the dipole-dipole interactions in butanal.

Boiling Point The boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure, allowing it to transition from liquid to gas. Factors affecting boiling points include molecular weight, structure, and intermolecular forces. In comparing 1-butanol and butanal, the boiling point can be predicted based on the types of intermolecular forces present in each compound.