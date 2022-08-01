Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified) Example 1

so here for this example question. It says Which of the following statement is false? All right, so the cat ion has a smaller Ionic radius than the calcium Adam. Remember, Adam means it's neutral. Calcium is in group two ways, so it's charges two plus. Remember, we said earlier that cat ions lose electrons, which causes a decrease for the ionic radius off the positive ion. So, yes, since calcium is a positive ion, it will in fact have a smaller Ionic radius than the neutral form. So this is true sulfide ion has a larger ionic radius than these sulfur atom sulfide. I'd means it's an anti on its gained electrons. Remember, we said that an ions are larger than their neutral form because mawr electrons equals larger ionic radius. So this is true. The cadmium ion has a larger ionic radius in the cadmium Adam, so cadmium has a charge of two plus. Remember, cat ions are smaller than their neutral form because they have less electrons. So this is false, and our answer bromide ion. I mean, that's a negative charge. It's an anti on, and ions are larger than their neutral forms because again, mawr electrons equals larger ionic radius. So the only statement here that's false would have to be option C.

