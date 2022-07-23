Rate law is a fundamental concept in chemical kinetics that describes how the rate of a reaction depends on the concentration of its reactants. It is expressed as an equation relating the reaction rate to the concentrations of reactants, a rate constant, and the reaction order for each reactant. The change in concentration is denoted by the symbol Δ, which represents the difference between the final and initial concentrations, typically measured in molarity (M).

The rate constant, represented by k, is a proportionality constant that connects the reaction rate to the concentrations of the reactants. Reaction orders, indicated as exponents in the rate law expression, show how sensitively the rate depends on each reactant’s concentration. These orders are determined experimentally and are not necessarily related to the stoichiometric coefficients in the balanced chemical equation.

Importantly, the rate law focuses exclusively on reactants and does not include products. For a reaction involving two reactants, A and B, the rate law can be written as:

\[ \text{rate} = k [A]^x [B]^y \]

Here, [A] and [B] represent the molar concentrations of reactants A and B, while x and y are their respective reaction orders. If there is only one reactant, the rate law simplifies to:

\[ \text{rate} = k [A]^x \]

For reactions with more reactants, additional terms such as [C]^z can be included, where z is the reaction order for reactant C. Understanding the rate law allows prediction of how changes in reactant concentrations affect the speed of a chemical reaction, which is essential for controlling reaction conditions in both laboratory and industrial settings.