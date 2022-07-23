Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldehyde An aldehyde is an organic compound characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group. Aldehydes are typically more reactive than ketones due to the carbonyl group's position, which makes them susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Recommended video: Guided course 0:34 0:34 Naming Aldehydes Example 2

Ketone A ketone is an organic compound that contains a carbonyl group (C=O) located within a carbon chain, specifically between two carbon atoms. The general formula for ketones is RC(=O)R', where R and R' can be the same or different hydrocarbon groups. Ketones are generally less reactive than aldehydes and are commonly found in various biological and industrial processes. Recommended video: Guided course 1:29 1:29 Ketone Bodies Concept 1