Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Aldehyde
An aldehyde is an organic compound characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group. Aldehydes are typically more reactive than ketones due to the carbonyl group's position, which makes them susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Ketone
A ketone is an organic compound that contains a carbonyl group (C=O) located within a carbon chain, specifically between two carbon atoms. The general formula for ketones is RC(=O)R', where R and R' can be the same or different hydrocarbon groups. Ketones are generally less reactive than aldehydes and are commonly found in various biological and industrial processes.
Carbonyl Group
The carbonyl group is a functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). It is a key feature in both aldehydes and ketones, influencing their chemical properties and reactivity. The position of the carbonyl group determines whether a compound is classified as an aldehyde or a ketone, making it essential for identifying these compounds.
