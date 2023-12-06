Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Common Names in Biology Common names are the everyday names used to refer to species, as opposed to their scientific names, which are standardized and often in Latin. These names can vary by region and language, making them more accessible to the general public. Understanding common names is essential for effective communication about species in various contexts, such as education, conservation, and research.

Taxonomy Taxonomy is the science of classifying organisms into categories based on shared characteristics. It involves hierarchical levels, including domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, and species. Knowledge of taxonomy is crucial for identifying organisms and understanding their relationships within the broader context of biodiversity.