16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
Problem 14.51
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries. (14.3, 14.4)
c Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
