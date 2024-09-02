Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ester Hydrolysis Ester hydrolysis is a chemical reaction where an ester reacts with water to form an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. In the case of ethyl octanoate, the reaction involves the breaking of the ester bond in the presence of water, typically catalyzed by an acid or base. This process is essential in understanding how esters can be converted back to their constituent alcohols and acids. Recommended video: Guided course 1:14 1:14 Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis Concept 1

Condensed Structural Formula A condensed structural formula provides a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For ethyl octanoate, the condensed formula is C2H5OC7H15, which indicates the ethyl group (C2H5) attached to the octanoate part (C7H15). This format is useful for quickly identifying the components of the molecule in chemical equations. Recommended video: Guided course 1:53 1:53 Condensed Formula Concept 1