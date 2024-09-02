Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
a.
a.
d.
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
c. Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
c Use condensed structural formula to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.
b. CH3CH2OPO32-
Write a common name for the carboxylic acid produced in the following reaction.
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
a. Isopropyl benzoate