Functional Groups Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. In the context of the given compound, identifying the functional group is crucial for predicting how the compound will behave during hydrolysis.

Hydrolysis Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, it often involves the cleavage of bonds in the presence of water, leading to the formation of new products. Understanding hydrolysis is essential for determining the products formed from the given compound, CH₃CH₂OPO₃²⁻.