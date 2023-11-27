Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
d.
Master Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
d.
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
c. Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
c Use condensed structural formula to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
Ethyl octanoate is a flavor component of mangoes.
c. Use condensed structural formula to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of ethyl octanoate.
Write a common name for the carboxylic acid produced in the following reaction.
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
a. Isopropyl benzoate
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
b.