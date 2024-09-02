Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Esterification and Hydrolysis Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, typically involving the elimination of water. Hydrolysis is the reverse process, where an ester reacts with water to produce an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. Understanding these reactions is crucial for writing balanced equations involving esters like methyl butanoate.

Condensed Structural Formula A condensed structural formula provides a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For methyl butanoate, the condensed formula is CH3(CH2)2COOCH3, which helps in visualizing the molecular structure necessary for writing the chemical equation.