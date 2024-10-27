4:59 minutes 4:59 minutes Problem 23.51 Textbook Question Textbook Question Tell how many different products you would obtain on hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol in Problem 23.49 if:

a. One double bond was converted to a single bond b. Two double bonds were converted to single bonds c. Three double bonds were converted to single bonds d. All four double bonds were converted to single bonds

