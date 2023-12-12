Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, ethyl alcohol can be represented as C2H5OH, indicating the presence of an alcohol functional group.

Line-Angle Formula The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method is particularly useful for cyclic compounds and larger molecules, as it reduces clutter by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons. For ethyl alcohol, the line-angle formula would depict the carbon backbone and the hydroxyl group in a clear, simplified manner.