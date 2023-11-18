Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point and Intermolecular Forces The boiling point of a substance is influenced by the strength of its intermolecular forces. Stronger forces, such as hydrogen bonding, lead to higher boiling points. Alcohols, which can form hydrogen bonds due to their hydroxyl (-OH) groups, typically have higher boiling points than hydrocarbons, which primarily exhibit weaker van der Waals forces. Recommended video: Guided course 03:05 03:05 Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1

Hydroxyl Groups and Alcohols Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups. The number and arrangement of these groups significantly affect the boiling point. For instance, more hydroxyl groups generally increase the potential for hydrogen bonding, thus raising the boiling point compared to hydrocarbons with no hydroxyl groups. Recommended video: Guided course 1:10 1:10 Rules for Naming Alcohols Concept 1