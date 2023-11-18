Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding Hydrogen bonding is a strong type of dipole-dipole interaction that occurs when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen or nitrogen. In propanol, the presence of an -OH (hydroxyl) group allows for extensive hydrogen bonding between molecules, significantly raising its boiling point compared to ethanethiol and chloroethane, which lack such strong intermolecular forces.

Molecular Weight vs. Boiling Point While molecular weight can influence boiling points, it is not the sole determinant. Compounds with similar molecular weights can exhibit vastly different boiling points due to variations in intermolecular forces. In this case, propanol's higher boiling point is attributed to its ability to form hydrogen bonds, whereas ethanethiol and chloroethane rely on weaker van der Waals forces.