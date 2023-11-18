Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
a. butane or 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol
Rank the following according to boiling point, highest to lowest:
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b. CH3CH2(OH)CH2OH
c. CH3CH2CH3
d. CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH
For each of the following molecules, (i) redraw using line structure format, (ii) identify its hydrophobic and hydrophilic parts, and (iii) predict its solubility in water.
c.
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. ethyl alcohol