Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, which have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, tend to dissolve well in water due to hydrogen bonding. In contrast, nonpolar molecules do not interact favorably with water, leading to lower solubility.

Hydrogen Bonding Hydrogen bonding is a type of dipole-dipole interaction that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, like oxygen, interacts with another electronegative atom. This interaction significantly increases the solubility of compounds in water, as water itself is a polar solvent capable of forming hydrogen bonds.