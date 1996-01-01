17. Amines
Amine Reactions
Problem 16.40a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Complete the following equations (hint: remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not; see Worked Examples 16.4 and 16.5 for help):
a. <IMAGE>
