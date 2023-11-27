Draw the structure for each of the following amino acids and put an asterisk (*) next to any chiral carbon centers in your structure:
c. methionine
Classify each amino acid in Problem 10.4 as polar (neutral, acidic, or basic) or nonpolar and as hydrophobic or hydrophilic.
a. leucine
b. glutamate
c. methionine
d. threonine
Isoleucine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of isoleucine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 6.0
Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 12.0
Draw the structure of glutamic acid at low pH, at high pH, and at the two forms that exist between low pH and high pH. Which of these structures represents the zwitterion?
Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains an isopropyl group
Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains a thiol group