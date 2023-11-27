Classify each amino acid in Problem 10.4 as polar (neutral, acidic, or basic) or nonpolar and as hydrophobic or hydrophilic.
a. leucine
b. glutamate
c. methionine
d. threonine
Master Nonpolar Amino Acids Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Classify each amino acid in Problem 10.4 as polar (neutral, acidic, or basic) or nonpolar and as hydrophobic or hydrophilic.
a. leucine
b. glutamate
c. methionine
d. threonine
Isoleucine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of isoleucine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 6.0
Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 12.0
Consult Table 18.3 and draw alanine. Label the functional groups and give the three-letter abbreviation and the one-letter abbreviation. What group does the side chain fall into?
Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains an isopropyl group
Name and draw the structures of the amino acids that fit the following descriptions:
a. Contains a thiol group
At neutral pH, which of the following amino acids has a net positive charge, which has a net negative charge, and which is neutral? (Hint: Draw the various charged forms of each amino acid before deciding.)
a. Asparagine
b. Lysine
c. Proline