Amino Acid Structure Amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, have a central carbon atom bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable R group. The structure of an amino acid can change based on the pH of the environment, affecting the ionization of the amino and carboxyl groups.

Zwitterion A zwitterion is a molecule that has both positive and negative charges but is overall electrically neutral. In the case of amino acids like glutamic acid, at a specific pH (usually around the isoelectric point), the amino group is protonated (positively charged) while the carboxyl group is deprotonated (negatively charged), resulting in a zwitterionic form.