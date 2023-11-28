Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Structure Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a central carbon atom, an amino group (–NH2), a carboxyl group (–COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). The properties of the side chain determine the amino acid's characteristics, including its charge at different pH levels.

Ionization of Amino Acids At different pH levels, amino acids can gain or lose protons, leading to changes in their charge. At neutral pH (around 7), amino acids exist in a zwitterionic form, where the amino group is protonated (positively charged) and the carboxyl group is deprotonated (negatively charged). This ionization affects the overall net charge of the amino acid.