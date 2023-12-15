Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Structure Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid has a central carbon atom (the alpha carbon) bonded to an amino group (-NH2), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines the specific properties of the amino acid. Understanding the general structure of amino acids is essential for identifying specific ones based on their side chains. Recommended video: Guided course 3:03 3:03 Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Isopropyl Group The isopropyl group is a branched alkyl group derived from propane, consisting of three carbon atoms with the structure -CH(CH3)2. In the context of amino acids, the presence of an isopropyl group in the side chain indicates that the amino acid has a hydrophobic character, influencing its interactions and positioning within proteins. Recognizing this group is crucial for identifying the correct amino acid. Recommended video: Guided course 2:26 2:26 Alkyl Groups Concept 1