Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, which have a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, tend to dissolve well in water due to hydrogen bonding. In contrast, nonpolar molecules, like butane, do not interact favorably with water, making them less soluble.

Hydrogen Bonding Hydrogen bonding is a type of strong intermolecular attraction that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen, interacts with another electronegative atom. This interaction significantly increases the solubility of compounds like 1-propanol in water, as it allows for effective interactions with water molecules.