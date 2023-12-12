Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
b. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
c. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.1)
d. 2,4-dibromophenol
Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.
b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol
Rank the following according to boiling point, highest to lowest:
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b. CH3CH2(OH)CH2OH
c. CH3CH2CH3
d. CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH
For each of the following molecules, (i) redraw using line structure format, (ii) identify its hydrophobic and hydrophilic parts, and (iii) predict its solubility in water.
c.