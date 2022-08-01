Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Example 1

determine if carbon tetrachloride, CCL four is polar or non polar. All right. So we have carbon which is in group for A and Corey, which is in group seven A and R. Four of them Giving us 32 valence electrons. Tour carbon won't go in the center. You would form single bonds with the chlorine. Remember the surrounding elements have to follow the octet rule. So we put enough electrons around them to do that. Okay, And that takes care of our 32 valence electrons. Now we're going to say here that we have a molecule basically that we've drawn that has four bonding groups. Remember bonding groups are just your surrounding elements and it has zero lone pairs here are central element, has no lone pairs and we have the same surrounding elements. So this is a perfect shape since it's a perfect shape, that means a molecule will be non polar.

Hide transcripts