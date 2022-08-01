Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

recall that the polarity of chemical bonds arises from unequal sharing of electrons between atoms based on electro negativity. We're going to say here that when we say molecular polarity thing means we're talking about polarity that arises from an entire co valent molecule. And with this idea we have non polar versus polar molecules. Non polar molecules are any hydrocarbon. So compounds composed of only carbon and hydrogen and any non hydrocarbon with a perfect shape. Now an element or not, actually a compound has a perfect shape when the central element has zero lone pairs and the same surrounding elements, if you break either one of those, then you're classified as a polar molecule. So that's any lewis dot structure that doesn't have a perfect shape. So if we take a look here, We have 2-4 electron groups. In the first column, all of these shapes have zero lone pairs on the central element and it's assumed that all the surrounding elements would be the same. So in these situations, all of these molecules would be non polar. Once we start going into the central element having one lone pair to lone pairs, etcetera, then all of these are classified as polar molecules. They're no longer perfect shapes. So again, to be a perfect shape, your central element has to have zero lone pairs, and the surrounding elements must be the same.

