Periodic Table: Symbols Example 1

So here in this example question it says name the halogen with the smallest atomic number. So remember if you are a halogen, then you reside in group seven a. Or what we call group 17. So if we come up here, we're gonna say group seven A. Or group 17. Is this group right here? And which choices do we have to look at? We have flooring, we have chlorine, bromine and iodine. So those are our religions, sc is over here, so that's out. So the one with the smallest atomic number. If we look, we have 9 17 35 53 flooring would be the answer. It has the smallest atomic number of just nine. So here we're gonna say that A would have to be our correct answer.

Hide transcripts