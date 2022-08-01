Thermochemical Equations Example 1

here, it says. Consider the following thermal chemical reaction. We have two moles of magnesium solid reacting with one mole of oxygen gas to produce two moles of magnesium oxide solid. It gives us an entropy of reaction equal to negative. 12 04 killing jewels here were asked how many grams of magnesium oxide are produced doing entropy? Change of negative 3. 75. Killer Joel's So we have to do here is we have to convert the given quantity into moles of Given. All right, so they're giving us negative 3 killer jewels of energy And what we need to do is establish a relationship between magnesium oxide and this value of negative 3 75. Well, according to my balanced equation for Step two, it says, we need to do a multiple comparison to convert. Moles have given it to moles of unknown here because it's a thermal chemical equation. It's gonna be moles of given relating to Delta h of reaction. So we're gonna say for every two moles of magnesium oxide, the energy involved or entropy involved is negative. 12 04 killed jewels per mole. So we just found our moles in terms of magnesium oxide steps, three says, If necessary, convert the moles into desired units. Here they want grams, not moles. So we're gonna do one more step and say, for every one mole of magnesium oxide, the mass of magnesium oxide. One magnesium is 24.31 g, according to periodic table one. Oxygen is 16 g. Multiplying and add those numbers together gives us 31 Gramps. But moles cancel out. And now I'm gonna have 25.11 g of magnesium oxide step forwards and needed here because in Step four, if we have to calculate more than one final amount, then we must compare them to determine the theoretical yield. Here. We're only given one given amount of negative 3 75 killer Joel's and using. That helps us to determine the final answer of 25.11 magnesium oxide grants. Magnesium oxide

