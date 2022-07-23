Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 0.024 can be expressed as 2.4 x 10^-2, where 2.4 is the coefficient and -2 indicates the decimal shift.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, the significant figures are represented in the coefficient. For instance, in the number 2.4 x 10^-2, both digits '2' and '4' are significant, indicating the precision of the measurement.