Scientific Notation
Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 0.024 can be expressed as 2.4 x 10^-2, where 2.4 is the coefficient and -2 indicates the decimal shift.
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, the significant figures are represented in the coefficient. For instance, in the number 2.4 x 10^-2, both digits '2' and '4' are significant, indicating the precision of the measurement.
Exponent Rules
Exponent rules govern how to manipulate powers of ten in scientific notation. When multiplying or dividing numbers in scientific notation, you add or subtract the exponents, respectively. Understanding these rules is essential for correctly converting and calculating numbers in scientific notation.
