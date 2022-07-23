Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scientific Notation
Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 0.00062 can be expressed as 6.2 x 10^-4, where 6.2 is the coefficient and -4 indicates the decimal point has moved four places to the right.
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. When converting to scientific notation, it is important to maintain the correct number of significant figures to accurately represent the original value, ensuring clarity and precision in scientific communication.
Decimal Movement
Decimal movement refers to the process of shifting the decimal point in a number to convert it into scientific notation. This movement determines the exponent of ten; moving the decimal to the right results in a negative exponent, while moving it to the left results in a positive exponent. Understanding how to correctly move the decimal is crucial for accurately expressing numbers in scientific notation.
