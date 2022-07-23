Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 0.072 can be expressed as 7.2 x 10^-2, where 7.2 is the coefficient and -2 indicates the decimal point is moved two places to the right.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. When converting to scientific notation, it is important to maintain the correct number of significant figures to accurately represent the original value, such as ensuring 0.072 retains its two significant figures in the form of 7.2.