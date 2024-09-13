Give the name and three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid described by each of the following:
a. the nonpolar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
a. the nonpolar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
a. the polar amino acid with a benzene ring in its side chain
c. the polar amino acid with a sulfur atom in its side chain
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Ile
Convert the following amino acids into their 3-letter codes: Glycine, Isoleucine, Valine, Tryptophan, Proline.
Give the name for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Cys
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
c. Val